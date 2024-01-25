Rome (AFP)

Italy's Udinese banned four other people for life, after they directed racist insults at AC Milan's French international goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, during the two teams' 2-3 match last Saturday in the twenty-first stage of the league.

The number of those arrested rose to five, after a previous decision by the club to suspend a fan last Monday, who was identified as having participated in directing racist insults against Minyan.

The match was stopped in the 38th minute, after some Udinese fans launched racist chants by continuously imitating the sound of monkeys against Maignan, which prompted the “Rossoneri” players to leave the field in expression of their anger.

The club said: Udinese can confirm that it has identified four people linked to the incident. These people are banned from entering the “BlueEnergy” stadium (Stadio Friuli) for life.

He added: As was the case from the beginning, the club continued to work side by side with the police, reaffirming its absolute determination to punish the perpetrators as evidence of its tangible commitment against any form of discrimination.

The League's Disciplinary Committee decided to punish Udinese by playing one match behind closed doors.

It is believed that the first man arrested was the person heard in a video widely circulated on social media.

In the video, a person not visible on camera can clearly be heard directing racist insults at Minyan several times, after Serbian Lazar Samardzic scored the equalizing goal in the first half, after the restart of play.

In a post last Sunday on his account on “X”, Minyan said: The entire system must bear its responsibilities, adding: This is not the first time this has happened to me, and I am not the first to whom this has happened. We have issued press releases, advertising campaigns, and protocols, and nothing has changed. .

Swiss International Football Association President Gianni Infantino condemned what happened, calling for preventing those who commit racist insults from entering all stadiums, in addition to imposing an automatic withdrawal penalty on clubs whose fans commit these acts.