La Spezia lacks 1 point to have the arithmetic salvation. The draw of Salernitana establishes the distance that the eagles are missing to reach the coveted goal. Going up to 34 points, Spezia would definitely be behind Genoa and Salernitana

Udine – The draw between Empoli and Salernitana brings La Spezia even closer to salvation. Now Motta’s men will only need one point to get the arithmetic.

Because by virtually climbing to 34 points, the eagles would cut out both Genoa and Salernitana, who even winning the last day – at home against Udinese – would not be able to overcome Spezia due to unfavorable direct clashes.

A very tempting opportunity, therefore, to be taken on the fly after the four consecutive defeats made Motta and his team lose some certainty. In any case in a match within reach, with Udinese already safe and with nothing more to ask from the championship.

It is in terms of motivations that Spezia will have to try to direct the game in their favor. Which will certainly not be easy, because in front of a carefree team with enviable technical potential.

At the Dacia Arena Motta chooses an all offensive formation, with three forwards on the field, plus Agudelo as an attacking midfielder. In a 4-2-3-1 that immediately makes it clear what the intentions of the eagle technician are: to attack high and immediately start strong. Space therefore for Provedel between the posts, Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou and Reca in defense and the Maggiore-Kiwior couple in midfield. In attack, the trio Verde-Agudelo-Gyasi will support the center forward Manaj. On the opposite side Cioffi confirms the 3-5-2 and relies on the couple Pussetto-Deulofeu.

