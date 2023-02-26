Udine – Spezia wears the helmet and visits Udinese on the twenty-fourth day of the championship. A note in his pocket, a simple aphorism: “There’s no two without three”. Winning in Udine for the third consecutive year, in fact, would represent the umpteenth photograph to be framed in the Eaglets album of memories.

To follow Galabinov, author of the double that gave Spezia their first victory in Serie A, and Thiago Motta’s eleven who, again at the Dacia Arena, conquered salvation, Leonardo Semplici launched a 4-3-3. So let it be a revolution. Even tactics, to endorse what was said at the press conference: “The schemes won’t be important, but how we will interpret them. However, I think I continue on the path glimpsed in recent weeks “.

In front of Dragowski, therefore, the former coach of Spal and Cagliari opted for a back four made up, from right to left, by Amian, Ampadu, Nikolaou and Reca. In midfield, then, the same three who fought against the Juventus midfield: Bourabia, Ekdal and Agudelo. But it is in attack that the Ligurians have registered the most important change. A month and a half after the last time, Mbala Nzola is once again leading the eagle offensives. On the pitch for just over half an hour last week, the Angolan returned from the first minute. At his side the inspiration of Daniele Verde and Captain Gyasi.

Udinese frontSottil has to deal with the absences of the injured Ebosse and the suspended Bijol, in addition to the long-term patient Deulofeu. Thus, to counter Semplici’s first Spezia, the Friulian coach confirmed the now classic 3-5-2. Silvestri is in goal. Defense entrusted to the centimeters of Nehuen Perez, Rodrigo Becao and Masina. Walace is the pivot in midfield. Alongside him are Pereyra and Lovric, while Udogie and Ehizibue act on the outside. Finally, in attack, the tried and tested pairing of Success and Beto.