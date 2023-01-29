Tomorrow we take the field against Verona and, as usual, Mr. Sottil has released some statements in Press conference on the eve of the match.
“Moral is good. The team is doing very well and they showed meas if I had any doubts, that I have a group made up of responsible big boys, very united and with a great sense of belonging”. Mr. Sottil continues: “This it was a week dedicated to doing and not saying. We go back to playing at our house and I breathe a fighting atmosphere in the air. Now the time has come to play with determination and with a higher concentration than in previous games”. He concludes his first answer: “we must maintain the same quality that we have always shown to have. I expect a great match tomorrow.” The conference continues! The latest on Pereyra, Ehizibue and a declaration of love for the fans <<<
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Udinese #Sottil #Pereyra #recovering #expect #full #stadium
Leave a Reply