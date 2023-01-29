“Moral is good. The team is doing very well and they showed meas if I had any doubts, that I have a group made up of responsible big boys, very united and with a great sense of belonging”. Mr. Sottil continues: “This it was a week dedicated to doing and not saying. We go back to playing at our house and I breathe a fighting atmosphere in the air. Now the time has come to play with determination and with a higher concentration than in previous games”. He concludes his first answer: “we must maintain the same quality that we have always shown to have. I expect a great match tomorrow.” The conference continues! The latest on Pereyra, Ehizibue and a declaration of love for the fans <<<