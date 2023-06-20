Open a new cycle and rejuvenate. With these premises, Udinese decides to give up a real top player. Who is not a footballer, but the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino. The expert manager, who has made Udine a life choice, after four years in which he managed a company that has a strong base in London, where Gino and Magda Pozzo live, from the point of view of the market and proximity to the team, say goodbye to the club that has decided not to confirm it. Federico Balzaretti lands in Friuli in his place.

Thank you Director The farewell to Marino came with an important press release entitled: “Thank you Director”. And inside “the human relationship and friendship will remain unchanged”. But there is no doubt that Marino, who received the support of all the fans on live TV, didn’t feel good about it and perhaps not even the coach Andrea Sottil, who has just been reconfirmed and expressly wanted by the Campania manager. Now Sottil will be even more alone with a market that has many thorns and some cases that risk affecting the start of preparations, set for the first week of July. Deulofeu, Becao and Pereyra are three elements that Udinese are at risk of losing at the moment. The first two have contracts expiring in 2024, at Tucu it expires in 10 days and for now there are no white smokes on the extension of the strong Argentine midfielder, who aspires to play in a cup. Zeegelaar, Arslan, Nestorovski have already been said goodbye, also with their contracts expiring. But the forwards Brenner and Martins have arrived (and the name of Lucca is mentioned, coming out of Ajax), the wingers Kamara and Zemura. All unknown, but described as perspective talents.