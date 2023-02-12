The statements made by the Sassuolo coach after the Udine match

“The game was conditioned by Berardi’s departure and injury, but we were good.” Alexei said so Dionysiswho spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports after the match againstUdinese. Fourth useful result in a row for the neroverde team, with the coach of Sassuolo who after only twelve minutes of play had to give up one of the cover men of the Emilian team: Domenico Berardi. The striker born in 1994 left the pitch due to a muscle problem in his thigh, making way for Bajrami.

“It wasn’t easy after going under immediately without such an important player as Berardi. We ended up with a full-back midfielder and a right-footed left. The boys had the right attitude as they have for a month now. How is Berardi? If you talk with Domenico it’s more the feeling than the problem, I feel like I’m optimistic but it’s too early to tell”he has declared Dionysiswho analyzed the evidence offered by Davide Frattesi and companions within the walls of the Dacia Arena. “Bajrami as a full back? We took him to play in several positions, he went on the right and did what he could. He’ll do well in this team if he puts in the right intensity, it’s the role where he can do the most but he has to learn how to move more, attacking spaces and playing with his teammates. He’ll give us something, if he finds space in the most suitable area for him, he’ll be able to help us even more.”he continued. See also Emotion and empty stands: the difficult restart of the Ukrainian championship

“How are Napoli stopping? At the moment they are almost unplayable because in addition to being good they are also confident. We hope to have everyone available, we know it is almost an impossible mission but we will play it head on as always. Physical breakthrough at midfield? We have to give continuity in performances and those who have started at the moment are the most reliable. My job is to put the team in the ideal conditions to express themselves, but thinking about balance. Sometimes we are unprepared for this, but the goal is let quality elements play by recreating enthusiasm”her words.

IN THE PRESS ROOM –“We managed the game more initially, then in the second half we defended ourselves more, leaving the ball in the game. Clearly losing Berardi, going down twice, it wasn’t easy. But the boys handled it very well. We needed a spirit of team and we put it in, we know how much Udinese wanted to win and they showed it by kicking vertically whenever they could.We defended ourselves well in the end and I think in the end it’s a fair draw, the ball was more ours but the Udinese pulled more. Berardi had a problem with his adductor, he had a certain type of sensation but he should have stopped in time. However, sometimes the sensations in the heat are not right. We will evaluate with the appropriate tests. He he’s our top player, it changes not having him. Bajrami played in a role that wasn’t his and he did well anyway. For Marchizza it’s just cramps. He hasn’t played much since his injury, it would be difficult for him to get to the end of the game against such a physical team.”concluded Dionisi. See also Maluma explodes against his critics after abandoning an interview at the World Cup in Qatar

February 12, 2023 (change February 12, 2023 | 15:22)

