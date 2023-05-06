Stankovic’s team is ever closer to relegation. Sottil’s men score a lot after the 75th minute. All odds for Udinese-Sampdoria

The relegation nightmare is getting closer and closer for the Blucerchiati. Udinese-Sampdoria will be played on Monday at the Dacia Arena: kick-off Monday at 18.30. Sottil’s team comes from a 1-1 draw against Italian champion Napoli, Stankovic’s team lost 2-0 against Turin. In case of defeat and consequent victory of Verona and Spezia, for the Ligurian club it would be Serie B.

Prediction: Over 1.5 second half — Sampdoria have conceded an average of 3.3 goals per game in their last four Serie A away games and, away from home, they haven’t found success since 4 January 2023: 2-1 with Sassuolo. Since then they have had two draws and six defeats. While no team has earned more points than Udinese thanks to goals scored from the 75th minute (12, like Napoli). Over 1.5 in the second half could be worth the bet: 2.00 for Sportbet, 1.98 for Leovegas, 1.91 for Novibet. See also Ricardo Peláez and Ricardo Cadena would already have one foot outside Chivas

Quotes — According to the main betting sites, Udinese has a much better chance of winning: the 1 mark is proposed 1.55 by Sportbet, 1.52 according to Novibet and Daznbet. The eventual success of Sampdoria is quoted 6.75 by Leovegas, 6.16 for Betway and 6.21 for Danbet. While the X is offered 4.60 by Leovegas and Sportbet, 4.30 by Planetwin. The Blucerchiati are the team against which the Friulians have scored the most goals in the league (119). Over 2.5 is a possible hypothesis: 1.91 for Bet365, 1.87 according to Betfair and 1.80 on Sisal. In addition, Sottil’s team did not concede a goal in the first leg match: the club has not kept a clean sheet in both matches against Sampdoria since 2010/11. The No Goal is worth 1.88 for Planetwin, 1.87 for Leovegas and Betfair.

Cards chapter, pay attention to Becao: already 10 yellow cards for him so far. That the defender’s name ends up on the referee’s notebook in Udinese-Sampdoria is set at 3.50 by the bookies. See also Gasperini: "Milan superior, we're not at the top. Lookman? I don't know if he'll score like he did in the first leg"

The markers — Beto isn’t at his best yet, but he could be available again against the blucerchiati. All of his last five goals in Serie A have come at the Dacia Arena. Udinese-Sampdoria anytime goalscorer is rated 2.00 by bookmakers. In the event of a goal, pay attention to Gabbiadini: the Friulians are one of the formations against which the attacker has participated in the most goals in the league (five). A center from him in the match is proposed 5.10.

Statistics and background — Udinese have won their last two Serie A games against Sampdoria, after having obtained a draw and five defeats in the previous six. The Friulians could obtain three wins in a row against their opponents for the first time since 2013. Analyzing the numbers, the Ligurian club has not drawn any of the most recent five away matches against Udinese and has scored two wins in the partial.

May 6th – 1.08pm

See also Piqué is reminded of his intimate slip when he was with Shakira: soccer or sex? © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#UdineseSampdoria #prediction #worth