Lazar Samardzicsoccer playerUdinesespoke to the microphones of the channel YouTube Of The Italian Football Podcast, where he revealed some background of the transfer market. Below are the statements of the player so closely associated with Naplesreported by our editorial staff: “I had so much fun in these first two years in Udine. This year I had more space and showed my qualities. Match with Juventus? It will be a good challengewe can beat them. Was I close to the black and whites? Yes, Barcelona also wanted meto. I’ve never been so close to both of us, we just talked. There was only interest. I dream of playing in the Champions League“.