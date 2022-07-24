Everything is ready for the last friendly match of the Friulians in the Lienz training camp. Below are the official formations of the two teams

The TV rights were not bought by anyone and the match was not visible . Later in the article, the summary of the match .

Udinese took the field for the last friendly match of the Lienz retreat. Sottil’s men want to extend the streak of good performances shown so far, despite the 2-1 defeat in the last match against Bayer Leverkusen. At 17:00 it is the turn of Qatar, the national team that will host the World Cup to be held in November. The match did not have favorites, also given the rare practice of matches between clubs and national teams. The Middle Eastern training was a tough opponent. In the last international friendlies of March, the Qatar has collected two consecutive useful results. First the 2-1 trimmed to Bulgheria (a national team that was fatal to Italy during the qualifying rounds for the World Cup), then 0-0 against Skriniar and Hamsik’s Slovenia. The last defeat in official matches was even in December, 2-1 against Algeria. It will therefore be an interesting test for the Friulians, who will be asked to show the improvements seen in recent weeks. But enough with the chatter and turns of phrase. Before the match, the two teams also disclosed the official formations. Here are the 22 players who took part in the match from 1 ‘: