Self-esteem increases. Because overcoming Leipzig, who will soon be playing in the Champions League, is no small thing, even if we’re talking about a pre-season friendly played on 25 July. But Udinese made two for the Germans. It finished 2-1 with goals from Samardzic, a masterpiece, and the young Semedo. And this is a fact of merit for the team on which Andrea Sottil, reconfirmed, has been working for two weeks, first in Udine and now in Bad Kleinkircheim in Austria. The match against Leipzig was played in Lienz where Udinese stayed last summer.

The Friulian team entered the field with what could also be the formation that will start the championship against Juve, with the ordinance 3-5-2. In front of Silvestri, Perez, Bijol and Masina, in the middle Ebosele, Samardzic, Walace, Lovric and the only new signing, Zemura who took the place of Udogie sold to Tottenham. In attack the couple Thauvin-Beto with the Frenchman who at the moment takes the place of the unavailable Deulofeu. Udinese started very well against a decidedly stronger team. He plays in the restart and scores after 15′ through Zemura, but offside. But after 24′ the bianconeri took the lead with the star Samrdzic who Inter wanted: they started in progression, moved the ball to the right and kicked a tricky ball into the corner which slipped from Blaswich’s hands and went inside. Leipzig tries to equalize, but Beto is close to an encore. And so ends the first half. In the second half the Germans, who in any case lined up all the big players, changed a lot, only the goalkeeper Sottil, Padelli in place of Silvestri. In the 66th minute Openda was served by Werner, touched the ball just enough to get rid of the newcomer Guessand and scored with a powerful right foot. Even the Juventus coach changes and draws the ace from the bench. It is the young Portuguese Semedo. Who in the final takes the satisfaction of scoring the decisive goal well served by the new signing Zarraga. The Germans try another comeback, but this time without success. And Udinese returns to Bad happy. On Saturday he will face another big player from Germany, Union Berlin. Meanwhile, the club has announced another arrival: it is the Belgian defender Kabasele (born in ’91) taken from the other family club, Watford.