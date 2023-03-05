Throughout the week, rumors came from Europe that put Cruz Azul’s midfielder, Erik Lira, in the crosshairs of two Italian Serie A teams. It’s about Udinese and Fiorentina. In Mexico, said information was refuted and close monitoring was confirmed by both institutions towards the 22-year-old who has been a professional for several years and has even reached the Mexican National Team.
The reality is that the interest in the Mexican youth is true and although at the moment there is nothing between any of those involved, it is known that both clubs will closely monitor what the footballer does for the rest of the semester to move in the market summer for his signing. Instead, one of the clubs wants to go ahead and move their chips to start the negotiations for their signature, it is Udinese who are about to send a first formal offer to the offices of Cruz Azul.
Sources confirm that the team of the Series will start offering for the signing of Lira 5 million dollars, this being the first offer, that is, the opening one and that they are surely willing to improve. Cruz Azul paid Pumas 4 million dollars for the signing of the retainer, so from the beginning there would already be a profit, but despite this, it is almost a fact that those from La Noria will seek to take the player’s price to a higher level, although There is a willingness to sell.
