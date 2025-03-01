

















































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Udinese – Parma of series A, which is played in Dacia Arena to 20:45 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Udinese – Parma

Classification and statistics between Udinese – Parma

Udinese arrives at the game after having faced the previous day to the



Lecce



while Parma played his last game from Serie A



Bologna



. He Udinese Currently occupies the Position number 10 of series A with 39 points, while its rival, the

Parmaoccupies the Post 17 With 23 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the A series day, the Udinese calendar, the parma calendar and the statistics of the series A. You can also consult the classification of the series A.