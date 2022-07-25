Ready go! The bianconeri take the field against the Cypriot club for the sixth pre-season friendly: the live commentary of the match

Udinese takes the field again. The team coached by Andrea Sottil has suffered two consecutive defeats against Bayer Leverkusen and Qatar and wants to redeem itself by winning today’s match. The match against the Pafos. Even today, against the Cypriot club, the bianconeri are ready to give their best in view of the next official matches and to test the level of preparation after these first days of retirement. The predictions regarding the summer friendlies are always very uncertain, but this would seem largely in favor of the boys of Mr. Andrea Sottil. The match will be staged at 17:00 at the Dolomitenstadion in Lienz. It will be visible exclusively on Udinese TVbut it will also be possible to follow him on Mondoudinese.it through news And insights in real time. As usual, at the end of the match, we will publish the report cardsthe interviews of the protagonists and the top and flop of the race. See also The 5 culprits of the bad moment that America is experiencing

In the first minutes of the match, Udinese made their rounds of the ball, but Pafos pressed high. At 4 ‘comes the first shot of the Cypriots from the heart of the penalty area, but Padelli is good and puts the ball in the corner. At 9 ‘comes the second save of the former Nerazzurri goalkeeper and immediately after the Cypriots touch the goal with a lob from the center of the area. Many mistakes in these first minutes of the match by the bianconeri, Mr. Sottil cannot be happy with his performance. 0-1: At 18 ‘Juninho snaps on the wing and puts the ball in the middle for Jairo, which gives the Cypriot side an advantage. Pafos are the masters of the game, Udinese suffers a lot of pressure from Mr. Berg’s boys and makes many mistakes. At 39 ‘Abankwah commits a foul from the edge of the area, but Dragomir does not take advantage of it and kicks to the bottom. At 39 ‘the Cypriots are still dangerous on the counterattack, but Padelli is very good on Al Ghaddioui’s shot and avoids the goal of doubling. At 41 ‘Ebosele enters the penalty area and shoots at the goal, finding the opposition of the Cypriot wall. After two minutes of injury time, Weichsler sent the teams to the locker room with a score of 0-1 in the 47th minute. See also Could the Osimhen-Napoli case reopen in the sporting venue? All the assumptions

The boys of Mr. Sottil were also very inaccurate in the second half. At 56 ‘the Cypriots are dangerous on the counterattack, Udinese is once again uncovered but Padelli is careful and blocks the ball. The bianconeri are unable to make an impact and, despite the fact that they are managing the game, they do not find a draw. At 72 ‘Samardzic frees himself well and kicks from the edge of the area, but the Cypriot defense opposes. At 73 ‘Success collects an excellent on the left wing and triggers Lovric, the Austro-Slovenian tries the conclusion from the center of the area but puts the ball on the bottom. At 82 ‘Samardzic becomes dangerous again: he jumps an opponent, tries the conclusion and forces the opposing goalkeeper to a miracle. At 87 Ebosele snaps to the right wing, enters the penalty area and crosses the right, but the opposing goalkeeper is careful. 1-1: to 89 Samardzic collects the ball in the penalty area and unloads the left, piercing the goalkeeper’s gloves. 2-1: after less than a minute Samardzic triggers Success in speed, the Nigerian feints the shot and puts the ball into the goal giving the Juventus goal the advantage. After two minutes of recovery, Weichsler’s triple whistle arrives in the 92nd minute. Udinese, despite a performance that is anything but exciting, manages to overturn the disadvantage in the final minutes and regain the victory after two consecutive defeats. But that’s not all yet. Here are the report cards (without filters) of our editorial team <<< See also Ferrari: new 1 MW fuel cell plant

