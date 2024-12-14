







































































































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Udinese – Naples of Serie A, which is played at Dacia Arena at 6:00 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Udinese – Napoli

Classification and statistics between Udinese – Napoli

Udinese comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the



AC Monza



while Napoli played their last Serie A match against



lazio



. He Udinese currently occupies the position number 9 of Serie A with 20 points, while their rival,

Naplesoccupies the position 2 with 35 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Serie A matches of the day, the Udinese schedule, the Napoli schedule and the Serie A statistics. You can also check the Serie A standings.