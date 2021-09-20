Udinese Napoli live streaming, TV and probable line-ups of the Serie A match

UDINESE NAPLES STREAMING TV – Today, Monday 20 September 2021, at 8.45 pm Udinese and Napoli take the field at the Dacia Arena in Udine (with reduced capacity due to the Covid emergency), a match valid for the fourth day of the Serie A 2021-2022. Where to see Udinese Napoli on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Here are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Udinese and Napoli will be visible live on the DAZN online platform and on Sky Sport. Expected ample pre and post game with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Udinese Napoli is scheduled for 20.45 today, Monday 20 September 2021. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, remember, piracy is a crime.

The probable formations

We have seen where to see Udinese Napoli on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what could be the choices of the two coaches for today’s match:

Udinese (3-5-2): Silvestri; Becao, Nuytinck, Samir; Molina, Arslan, Walace, Pereyra, Stryger Larsen; Deulofeu, Pussetto. Herds Gotti

Naples (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian, Anguissa; Politano, Zielinski, Insigne; Osimhen. Herds Spalletti

