The golden moment of Udinese ends . Tonight, the Friulians simply met a stronger opponent. This Napoli is really in shape. The Neapolitans dominated the match and even against a tough and compact defense like the Juventus one they had no problem scoring two goals. However, this defeat does not cancel the good that Udinese has done so far . In the post-match, mister Luca Gotti commented on the performance of his boys. Here’s what he said .

”A few initial episodes directed the game in favor of Napoli and brought out all their strength. In the first half, as an attitude, we tried to do ours. Unfortunately we take two foolish goals, because they are both seasoned with naivety. After the qualities of Napoli they can be expressed with all the depth they have. First of all, we must congratulate a strong and fit opponent. For our part, we do our championship. We will stand and we will stand tall. We treasure all the steps there are. Even today I take advantage of the fact that young guys have played other important minutes in view of the next races. In two days there is another difficult match to face with the attitude with which we started this one. ”

”Against Napoli it is always a difficult game to interpret. You can’t stay, given their characteristics, always with the low block. They have great dribbling quality in the tight, at the edge of the area, they create many dangerous situations for you. So you have to make decisions which are for example trying to be as aggressive as possible. Difference between Naples and Old Lady? We are on the fourth day of a championship that has thirty-eight. We know the characteristics of both teams. The accounts are made much later. Now, also by virtue of some intersections, this ranking is being created, but it is still very long. It is valid for everyone, even for us. Target? We have our abilities and also some limits. You will see it step by step. The Serie A championship is very difficult. We need to stay balanced. For example, at the debut against the Piedmontese, an episode in our favor changed the course of the match. Today it could have been the same, but Napoli managed the match very well. ” In the meantime, the Udinese report cards have come out. Here are the votes. There are many surprises <<<