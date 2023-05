Lazio wins 1-0 on the Udinese field in the match valid for the 36th day of Serie A 2022-2023. The biancocelesti impose themselves at the Dacia Arena with the goal that Immobile scores by converting a penalty in the 61st minute. The capitolini rise to 68 points maintaining third place ahead of Inter (66 points) and Milan (64). Udinese, who have nothing more to ask for in the championship, remain at 46 points.