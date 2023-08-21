Domenico Berardi to Juventus, deal closed? Judging by the latest news from the transfer market, it seems so. Sassuolo, according to the words of CEO Giovanni Carnevali, will not listen to any Juventus offers for the 29-year-old winger, who is currently on the sidelines of the neroverde team. Berardi missed the 0-2 loss against Atalanta on the first day of the 2023-2024 Serie A championship. “Domenico will stay, there was a negotiation with Juventus and there was distance. Juventus didn’t give us an answer in time, it’s too late for us”, Carnevali’s words to Dazn. Sassuolo, according to rumors, want at least 25 million euros for Berardi. Juve prefer a two-year loan in a 20 million euro deal, perhaps with the inclusion of a young player as a partial counterpart. In between, there is the will of the player who would already have an agreement with the Juventus club for a three-year contract. Is there room for mending between the companies? “There are just a few days left until the end of the transfer market, today a club has to plan and cannot give in a few days before the end of the transfer market. This is why I think Berardi will stay with us,” says Carnevali.

Shortly after, to Sky Sport, the indirect response of the Juventus director, Cristiano Giuntoli. “Berardi? We don’t comment on the work of other clubs. We talk to the coach every day, whether it’s appropriate to send players to look for space. Then, if there are opportunities from a technical point of view…”. In attack, Giuntoli says, Juve are fine: “Kean is one of our 5 forwards, he forms a very important attack with Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik and Yildiz. We are happy with the team we have, our 5 forwards are good. We focus on them.”