UDINESE JUVENTUS STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 4 June 2023, at 21 Udinese and Juventus take the field at the Dacia Arena in Udine, a match valid for the 38th and final day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Udinese Juventus on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Udinese and Juventus will be visible live on the online platform DAZN and on Sky Sports. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The Udinese Juventus kick-off is scheduled for 9 pm today, Sunday 4 June 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Udinese Juventus on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Udinese (3-5-2): Silvestri; Becao, Masina, Perez; Pereyra, Samardzic, Walace, Lovric, Udogie; Nestorovsky, Beto.

Juventus (3-5-2): Szczesny; Cats, Rugani, Danilo; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, DiMaria.

