The Juventus coach analyzed the defeat by touching on various topics. Here are his words to Dazn’s microphones

Here are the words of Andrea Sottil to Dazn’s microphones in the post match of the 3-0 defeat on his debut against Juventus.

What do you take home from this defeat?

“It’s not good to make things 3-0. If a team knows how to make certain plays, they always do them. We were aware we were playing against a battleship, but we shot ourselves in the foot. We left shy. We gave him a goal, a penalty, then the 3-0 where we don’t read the parable of a cross very well. We didn’t play a first half of personality and I’m sorry about that because it’s not like us.”

A comment on Samardzic?

“We have lost several important players, but what makes me angry is this damn transfer market, especially regarding Samardzic. Laki was in Milan for 4 days, then he came back and of course he didn’t train with the team. Let’s take home the second half. You can lose but you have to play the games in full”

The words of the master — See also Not only Rome: Morata is at the center of the market Was it a mental component?

“Surely it was mental even if during the week I saw the boys loaded. We didn’t make certain climbs. For example, Ebosele it had to exit first in setting on Alex Sandro. Then they are good, but we didn’t do what we tactically prepared. We came out in the second half, but it’s not enough at these levels. Especially when you play with well-equipped teams like Juve.” Staying in game time, here are the ratings assigned to the players. Here are the report cards of the meeting <<<

August 20 – 11.20pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#UdineseJuventus #Sottil #disappointed #give #time