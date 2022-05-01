Inter wins 2-1 on the Udinese field in the match of the 35th matchday of Serie A, rises to 75 points and remains at -2 from Milan when there are 3 days left to the end of the championship. Inzaghi’s team took the lead in the first half with goals from Perisic and Lautaro and in the final match suffered the irrelevant goal of the Friulians with Pussetto. Cioffi’s team with this defeat remains at 43 points.

THE MATCH – The Juventus coach for the challenge recovers Pereyra and Perez. Inzaghi, on the other hand, without Calhanoglu suspended and Bastoni injured, relies on Gagliardini, preferred to Vidal in midfield and Dimarco in defense, with Handanovic returning to goal after Radu’s mistake in Bologna.

The initial pressure from Inzaghi’s team immediately bears fruit. At 12 ‘Inter are already ahead: on Dimarco’s corner there is a winning header from Perisic. Udinese try to react immediately but Walace’s long-range shot is blocked in two halves by Handanovic. At 15 ‘Nerazzurri still dangerous on the development of a corner kick: ball to Lautaro who does not control and allows Silvestri to make the ball his own. Shortly after, Di Marco tries but the left-handed conclusion is deflected in a corner kick. The pressure from Inter continues, on 18 ‘Dzeko’s header ends high over the crossbar.

After a period of competition without big chances in the 36th minute only a great intervention by Silvestri stopped Lautaro Martinez’s shot from close range. But the doubling is in the air: action in the area with Silvestri who saves desperately on Lautaro, on the rebound there is a foul on Dzeko. Referee Chiffi does not blow the whistle but after the review at the Var he awards the penalty kick. At 39 ‘Lautaro doubles. The Argentine kicks the penalty by hitting the post, then there is the involuntary deviation of Silvestri and the number 10 can reiterate in the net with his head.

At the beginning of the second half, Inter continued to push and in the 51st minute Dzeko devoured the trio. An air bank by Lautaro Martinez frees the Bosnian who only in front of Silvestri with his left sends to the side. Shortly after, it’s up to Perisic who jumps Molina, serves Lautaro Martinez backwards, but the first intention left foot deflected for a corner by Becao. The pace dropped a bit and Udinese took the opportunity to make up for it and in the 72nd minute shortened the gap. Foul by Skriniar against Pussetto on the edge of the penalty area. Punishment by Deulofeu, a great save by Handanovic but Udogie serves Pussetto who bags from a few steps. Inzaghi’s team put pressure on the Friulians not to risk again and in the 78th minute they went on the net but Vidal’s goal was canceled for offside, with Correa serving the Chilean in offiside.