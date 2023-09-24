Fiorentina passes 2-0 at the Dacia Arena against Udinese today, 24 September 2023, in the match scheduled for the fifth day of the 2023-2024 Serie A. The Tuscans prevailed thanks to a goal in each half from Martinez Quarta following a great assist from Bonaventura, who himself scored the second goal. Dodò’s injury in the 4th minute is a discordant note for Italiano, the Brazilian comes out in tears and is carried away by paramedics.

Numerous and even sensational opportunities for Udinese (8 shots on target against 2, but both decisive), who always find a great Terracciano. In the standings, Viola joins Juventus in 4th place with 10 points, while the Friulians, who have yet to win a match in this Serie A, are seventeenth with 3 points like Salernitana.

The match

A minute of silence (and some whistles) in memory of the President of the Republic Giorgio Napolitano before the match, in which Udinese got off to a flying start: not even a minute had passed and Terracciano was already forced into a prompt response, from a shot from Thauvin. He echoes this, finding the goalkeeper ready again, Samardzic two turns of the clock later. In the 4th minute Dodo comes out in tears and Kayode comes on. The hosts, meanwhile, continue with their forcing and, following a delicious chance wasted by Payero, a super Terracciano is still needed to prevent Thauvin from breaking the deadlock.

Fiorentina comes out just before the half-hour mark and, having done the general rehearsal with a wide header from Kouamé, they take the lead with the first shot on goal: Martinez Quarta takes care of it, in the unusual role of the attacker who comes in following an assist on the Bonaventura’s kiss. The pace drops at the end of the half and there are no more opportunities for both sides.

Neither coach makes any changes at half-time, the match resumes at the same slow pace as it ended in the first half. Fiorentina tries to keep the ball between their feet but a little too slowly, Udinese starts again with the leg of their attackers but often lacks the right precision. It takes a flash from Ebosele, who escapes everyone as a sprinter in the 65th minute but with his assist Lucca incredibly manages not to get into the empty goal. Italian senses the danger and not only brings two players off the bench, but also changes formation, dressing his Fiorentina with an unprecedented three-man defence.

Udinese’s attack continues undaunted, led by a flash version of Ebosele on the right flank. Since his teammates don’t seem very inspired, he tries it himself but isn’t precise. Terracciano stands out again, this time for a response on Lovric, Udinese throws themselves all forward driven by the strength of their nerves but in recovery comes the insult. Bonaventura serves it, with a right-footed shot from outside the area that leaves Silvestri stunned: 0-2 and point, game, match for Viola.