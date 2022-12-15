The Juventus player continues to work to recover in view of the next matches. Don’t miss all of his statements

The Spanish player is ready to go back to being talked about in all contexts. After the injury against Napoli which seemed much more serious than expected, Gerard immediately got to work and is trying in every way to return to the playing field in the best possible and imaginable conditions. His return has already been scheduled and in a maximum of two weeks he should take the field against Cremonese in the last friendly before the championship restarts. In these days, Gerard he also had his say on this world championship and above all on the possible return to the national team. Here are his statements.

“I’m ready to come back in the national team, but it’s not just up to me. I’m fine, I’ve reached a remarkable level of form”. The best Catalan scorer during the past season would like to return to defending the Roja shirt. The national team coached by Louis Enrique was eliminated prematurely from the World Cup, thanks to an excellent performance by Morocco. Who knows, maybe with the passing of time, another great opportunity may arrive for Gerard who can’t wait to show his value in the national team as well. At the moment we just have to wait- The interview, however, does not end here since a comment on this world championship and on Leo Messi’s performances was not long in coming. See also Can Karim Benzema play in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final?

Made to the world — “I would say thanks to Messi for everything he does. It motivates me a lot. You can see the passion he gives to a whole country, which he gives to the whole world”. The words are one of real admiration for one of the most influential footballers of recent decades. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the team of Friuli Venezia Giulia and above all on the market.In the next few hours everything could change. Here is the list with ten goals <<<

