The Juventus team continues its moment of growth. We are talking about a team capable of putting its opponents in difficulty with continuity. Today unfortunately the team gave everything but it wasn’t enough to bring home even a simple point against the current Italian champions. At the end of the meeting said the Tuscan technician Gabriele Cioffi. As always, he commented on the game as objectively as possible and also in as much detail as possible. Now we need to look ahead and close the season in the best possible way. The 50-point goal gets complicated, but the team wants to keep giving everything.