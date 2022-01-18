The path ofUdinese in the Italian Cup it stops in the round of 16. The bianconeri played a great test. Fans can be proud. After a subdued start to the game, Cioffi’s boys raised the intensity and especially in the second half they managed to put the hosts in serious difficulty. Two important interventions by Pepe Reina denied the joy of the goal.

With strength and determination the Friulians dragged the Biancocelesti up to extra time. Tolgay Arslan grazed the net with a free kick: post after a slight deflection. At 107 ‘Ciro Property served to perfection by Cataldi, he overtook Silvestri with a precise lob. Perez and Becao could and should have done better. Sarri’s boys will face Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri in the quarter-finals.

At the end of this afternoon’s match, Mr. Gabriele Cioffi spoke to Udinese TV’s microphones. Here are his statements <<<

