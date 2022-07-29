Friulans on the pitch in the last friendly match of the pre-season. The kick-off is set for 9 pm at the Dacia Arena

Editorial board

Everything is ready for tonight’s super-challenge. Sottil’s men are in fact engaged in a luxury match that sees them engaged against the Chelsea. After the fluctuating tests in the friendly matches played in the Lienz retreat, Udinese has the wonderful opportunity to show their work in a match with a European breath. The challenge, unfortunately, will only be visible at the stadium. It will therefore not be possible to admire the deeds of the many champions on the field this evening, with a lot of curiosity also addressed to the debut of the new signings, such as Koulibaly and Sterling. Chelsea that is not going through a simple period, linked above all to the many market rumors. Tuchel also let it out after the 4-0 defeat to Arsenal, calling his side unstoppable for the many players with an uncertain future within the club. See also Beijing 2022, Fontana in the final of the 1500 short track

The kick-off is scheduled for 21 hours at the Dacia Arena. Furthermore, our editorial team is ready to make you participate with the live commentary of the match which closes the round of pre-season friendlies. In fact, on 5 August, the Bianconeri will take the field in the first round of the Italian Cup, against the winner of Feralpisalò-Sudtirol scheduled for tomorrow evening. Then it will be the turn of the Italian champions.

In the last minutes the teams have released the official formations. Here are the 22 players who will take the field:

Udinese (3-5-2): Silvestri; Benkovic, Bijol, Masina; Soppy, Pereyra, Walace, Makengo, Udogie; Success, Deulofeu.

Available: Padelli, Piana, Festy, Lovric, Abankwah, Nuytinck, Perez, Palumbo, Ebosse, Samardzic, Nestorovski, Pussetto, Guessand, Cocetta, Pafundi.. Annex. Thin

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Sterling; Havertz.

Available: Kepa, Hudson Odoi, Kenedy, Emerson, Gilmour, Vale. Annex Tuchel

The names of the officials who will take part in this challenge have also been released. The referee will be Fabbri while the assistants will be Pagliardini and Bottegoni. He remains glued to follow the match live with us See also The Clásico is a mere formality for Real Madrid

Fabbri’s kick-off is on time, Udinese-Chelsea starts at 9pm. The first minutes of the match are in substantial balance. 0-1: at 20 ‘he unlocks it N’golo Kante. The Frenchman kicks left to cross marks at the corner. Many dangerous actions by the Blues but the Juventus defense is careful, dragged by a Silvestri on fire. 0-2: at 37 ‘ Raheem Sterling makes a mistake face to face with the former goalkeeper Hellas Verona, but the ball hits his knee and the former Manchester City scores the goal of doubling. 1-2: at 42 ‘comes the goal of Gerard Deulofeu. The Catalan takes advantage of a deviation from Mendy, arrives in speed and in tap-in scores the first goal of the bianconeri. After 2 minutes of recovery, at 47 ‘Fabbri sent the teams to the locker room with a score of 1-2.

The Blues are always very dangerous, but Silvestri is careful. At 55 ‘Sterling has the opportunity to bring the score to 1-3, but he misses the heel with the goal unguarded. At 59 ‘Success crosses from the center of the area, but the ball ends up on the bottom. At 60 ‘Sterling tries the shot from distance, but hits the post. The Blues continue to push, but Udinese’s defense is very careful. At 75 ‘Hudson-Odoi tries the volley from a tight angle, the ball ends up on the bottom. 1-3: at 90 ‘Hudson-Odoi sprints on the wing and crosses into the penalty area, Mason Mount he just has to push the ball into the goal. After 5 minutes of recovery, the triple whistle of Fabbri arrives. Chelsea triumphs at the Dacia Arena! But it doesn’t stop there. Here are our report cards <<< See also DTM | T3 will not field the Lamborghinis of Thiim and Hawkey at Imola