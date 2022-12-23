One goal in each half and Udinese under the eyes of the host of the Sanremo Festival, Amadeus (now it’s his second team after Inter) and his son Josè, the 13-year-old goalkeeper in Inter’s youth team, beat Lecce in the first test Serie A for both, the first real exam for the Salento players who had only played in the family (Primavera and Parabita). The Friulian black and whites had already faced, losing, West Ham and Athletic Bilbao. A goal in his own way by Beto thanks to the excellent understanding with Success with whom he proves to be wonderfully and another, in the second half, after six minutes by Nehuen Perez who headed in well from a corner.

STRATEGY

—

Both faithful to their formations, Udinese and Lecce spared no effort (Minelli had to book three of them) and there was no shortage of some very tough tackles (see Pongracic, who was later also injured) on Ehizibue. The departure was all from Lecce. Baroni left Banda and Rodriguez out as a precaution and rested Falcone and Colombo who had arrived directly from Coverciano. Bleve played in goal. Sottil, home coach, lost Pereyra, who was flu and granted the joy of the third paternity to Arslan (Liuc was born last night). But he re-proposed Becao who played once proving to be close to recovery. This means that he will be there with Empoli. A good news. Strefezza on the right got off to a great start, raging and engaging Silvestri, as did Gonzalez, but after twenty minutes Udinese began to strike in the spaces: first Beto claimed a penalty for Bleve’s feet, then he punished him 23′ on a cue from Success. Pongracic let himself be surprised and overtaken and Udinese signed the lead. Then Pongracic himself went off after 34′ and Baroni had to speed up Baschirotto with the warm up. In the second half Perez struck almost immediately. Head. Lecce, which did not disfigure, continued to create excellent actions with few passes, always coming close, but only the young Voelkerling, who came on for Ceesay, forced Silvestri to a more difficult rebound. Then many changes with the inclusion of Simone Pafundi who showed some numbers.