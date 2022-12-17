All set for this exciting friendly challenge between Udinese and Athletic Bilbao. After the defeat with the West Ham where the black and whites still played good football, only giving up in the final, now it’s up to the Spanish team led by the former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverede . The Basques are veterans, like the Friulians, of an excellent start to the season which earned them the momentary fourth place in La Liga which would mean the Champions League. Unscrupulous and well organized team, capable of scoring 24 goals in the first 14 days , hoisting himself as the second best offense in the league. The starlet is present on the field Nico Williams back from a good World Cup in Qatar with Spain.

The Basques start strong, immediately conquering the ball of the game. Juventus first ring in the 11th minute with Pereyra. The Tucu is good at deep fishing Beto who launched towards Agirrezebala's goal is unable to finish towards the mirror due to Vivian's regular shoulder. Two minutes go by and it is Athletic who have a sensational opportunity with Nico Williams. Perez pits the save, but the eighteen-year-old Spaniard from a good position lets himself be hypnotized by Silvestri who with a feline reflex replies the close conclusion. Phase of the game in which the bianconeri struggle: Bilbao in control even if not very dangerous in the parts of Silvestri. At '34 it is still the Athletic to become dangerous. First with Nico Williams, with a well-kicked conclusion by the Friulian number one, then with Dani Garcia, but it's still quick Silvestri to put in a corner. Here he ends a first half without particular emotions, with the Friulians not very precise and never dangerous forward.