45′ – The second half begins

48′ – GOOOOOL UDINESE – Florian Thauvin gives the Bianconeri the lead with an assist from Portuguese Beto who jumps his defender with impressive physical strength.

53′ – Very occasional for Beto, who jumps the goalkeeper but is stopped by the defender on the goal line. Result that does not change.

63′ – Udinese continues to manage the ball, but fails to sink and hurt the opposing club.

68′ – Excellent black and white offensive plot, with Ebosele who shoots wide and wide a few meters from goal.

71′ – Lovric goes very close to the 3-1 goal, but his shot with a sure shot is deflected for a corner by the Al Rayyan defender.

73′ – Al Rayyan strikes on the counterattack, but Ebosele saves everything with a great slide intervention that saves from an almost guaranteed goal.

75′ – Adam Masina comes out to make room for the penultimate Kabasele

80′ – Florian Thauvin’s post at twenty metres. Big blow from the Frenchman who goes very close to his second goal.

83′ – Yet another opportunity for striker Beto, but also in this case he is a bit cumbersome and loses the chance to score badly.

85′ – Pole UdineseBeto with his header hits the wood of the goal defended by the Al Rayyan goalkeeper.

90′ – Free kick from the lateral edge of the area for Udinese. The bianconeri fail to strike.

90+3 – The last friendly of the Juventus pre-season is over. An excellent performance for the bianconeri who bring home yet another victory.

The pre-season of Andrea Sottil's team is over and without a shadow of a doubt the symbol player of this first month is the French Florian Thauvin. Completely reborn footballer who is a candidate for a starting shirt for the rest of the season.

