45′ – The second half begins
48′ – GOOOOOL UDINESE – Florian Thauvin gives the Bianconeri the lead with an assist from Portuguese Beto who jumps his defender with impressive physical strength.
53′ – Very occasional for Beto, who jumps the goalkeeper but is stopped by the defender on the goal line. Result that does not change.
63′ – Udinese continues to manage the ball, but fails to sink and hurt the opposing club.
68′ – Excellent black and white offensive plot, with Ebosele who shoots wide and wide a few meters from goal.
71′ – Lovric goes very close to the 3-1 goal, but his shot with a sure shot is deflected for a corner by the Al Rayyan defender.
73′ – Al Rayyan strikes on the counterattack, but Ebosele saves everything with a great slide intervention that saves from an almost guaranteed goal.
75′ – Adam Masina comes out to make room for the penultimate Kabasele
80′ – Florian Thauvin’s post at twenty metres. Big blow from the Frenchman who goes very close to his second goal.
83′ – Yet another opportunity for striker Beto, but also in this case he is a bit cumbersome and loses the chance to score badly.
85′ – Pole UdineseBeto with his header hits the wood of the goal defended by the Al Rayyan goalkeeper.
90′ – Free kick from the lateral edge of the area for Udinese. The bianconeri fail to strike.
90+3 – The last friendly of the Juventus pre-season is over. An excellent performance for the bianconeri who bring home yet another victory.
The pre-season of Andrea Sottil’s team is over and without a shadow of a doubt the symbol player of this first month is the French Florian Thauvin. Completely reborn footballer who is a candidate for a starting shirt for the rest of the season. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the market. Pereyra, a new suitor arrives <<<
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#UdineseAl #Rayyan #Comment #Thauvin #show #Udinese #Arena
Leave a Reply