The bianconeri seem to have emerged unscathed from the loss of their most prestigious pawns. Nahuel and Tucu, with goals and personality, have already taken the Friulian team by the hand. But Gotti also has other arrows in his bow

After the transfer market we can finally analyze, team by team, the strengths (and weaknesses) of the participants in the Serie A 2021-2022 in a fantasy football key.

NEW LEADER – Gotti’s Udinese shows up with a nice business card: four points in two games and a nice draw in comeback against Juventus. The Friulian team lost Musso and De Paul, two big players in the fantasy football field. Silvestri took the place of the Argentine goalkeeper while to replace “Don Rodrigo” there were shots in perspective like Samardzic. The technical leader of the team, now, is Pereyra who has picked up the baton of his compatriot.

3-5-2 WITH JOLLY – There is no derogation from the 3-5-2 of last season. In goal, therefore, there is Silvestri. In front of the goalkeeper the trio with Becao, Nuytinck and Samir. The newly arrived Perez starts back in the hierarchy. On the flanks the turbo of Molina and Stryger Larsen accompany the tactical acumen of the various Pereyra, Walace and Makengo. Arslan can be a wild card who will often go to vote. In attack there is a lot of choice with Pussetto and Deulofeu starting favorites. Behind them the various Beto, Okaka and Success.

TRAINING LIKELY – (3-5-2): Silvestri; Becao, Nuytinck, Samir; Molina, Pereyra, Walace, Makengo, Stryger Larsen; Pussetto, Deulofeu. newcomers in capital letters.

RECOMMENDED – Pereyra (20 credits) is certainly one of Udinese’s most palatable profiles as he seems to have picked up the legacy of De Paul from all points of view. But we strongly recommend Molina (14 credits), a player in clear growth and who is also finding consistency in the bonuses. A certainty for your defense.

LOW-COST DEAL – At Juventus home you can draw several low-cost starting players on average. The first example is Udogie (2 credits), Stryger Larsen’s first change on the left wing and back from a great preseason. Also valid options – such as ownership – are Makengo (5 credits) and Walace (6 credits).

POSSIBLE DISAPPOINTMENT – It is always difficult to unbalance on those who can disappoint with a season that is still in its infancy and balances yet to be formed. We focus on Stryger Larsen (14 credits) simply because compared to the past it will have less ownership and Molina’s constant growth can obscure its performance in light and heavy bonuses. With equal credits, bet on the Argentine.

