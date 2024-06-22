He took the defense of a young foreigner, who seems already injured, being chased by some boys. He limited himself to calling for calm but one of the pursuers reacted by punching him and making him fall to the ground. He hit his head on the edge of the sidewalk and suffered multiple skull fractures.

Since last night a 56-year-old man of Japanese origin, resident in Udine, has been hospitalized in intensive care. His condition is very serious, he is dying. Shimpei Tominaga, this is the name of the victim, is a fairly well-known man in Udine, not only because he is one of the few if not the only Japanese who lives in the Friulian capital, but because he is the owner of a furniture import-export company.

The Flying Squad intervened and stopped five boys, aged between 20 and 25, Italians and foreigners, perhaps coming from the province of Treviso. Everyone was definitely drunk.

The officers checked their positions, reconstructed what happened and finally arrested them, charging them with the crimes of causing very serious injuries. A charge that could change, and for the worse, if the victim doesn’t make it: in that case the murder would be contested.

Around 3.30 last night, in via Pelliccerie, in the city centre, a young bleeding foreigner showed up at the ‘Buonissimo kebab’, asking for help. At least three other boys were chasing him. Tominaga, together with a friend, tried to calm things down, to defend the attacked but one of the pursuers, without even thinking about him, punched him.

Tominaga suffered cardiac arrest but was treated immediately, stabilized on the spot and taken by ambulance to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital where he was admitted to intensive care. From that moment on, rumors swirled about an alleged, yet unfounded at the time, death. However, his condition is very serious.

The Flying Squad and the police squad cars tracked down the five boys shortly afterwards and took them to the police station. The affair has reopened, and in an even more heated way, the debate on public safety.

The case occurred a few hours after a major territorial control operation in which officers from the Udine Police Headquarters and the “Lombardy” Crime Prevention Department, stationed in Milan, participated. This is only the first such extensive service, others will follow in the coming days. The reality of youth groups that exercise unbridled physical violence remains.

Dem MP Debora Serracchiani intervened in the case and hoped for “the harshest condemnation of the community and the institutions” for a “shocking, disproportionate and gratuitous act of violence”.