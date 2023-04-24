Edmond and Eduard Trushi, Albanians, both 38 years old, are wanted in Udine and its surroundings: the provincial command of the local Carabinieri has released a photograph of them inviting anyone who has seen them to report their presence to 112, they would be two specialists in apartment burglaries, made with the “hole in the frame” technique.

They are two twins, very expert in break-ins: with the drill they pierce the fixtures, with the wire they create a noose and manage to open the door or window from the inside. So they can break into houses and burglarize them. In recent years they have carried out several thefts in Northern Italy. They are almost identical, even have the same haircut and the same tattoos. It had been difficult to attribute responsibility for the thefts to them, as their traces left at the crime scene gave uncertain results. Three times they had been acquitted, someone nicknamed them “Lupin Twins”.

Thanks to more sophisticated scientific techniques it was possible to frame them, in 2020 the court of Mantua sentenced them to 2 years and 2 months. They had previously received two other sentences in Pordenone: the first to 6 years and 10 months and the second on appeal to 5 years and 5 months. They had also received a deportation order from Italy. However, the criminal association would be operational again: the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri of Udine has confirmed various reports against them to Corriere.