Riding his bicycle along Corso dei Continenti, in Lignano Sabbiadoro, he was thrown over two meters by the impact with a car, ending up on the ground. It happened around noon.

The Sores nurses sent the crew of an ambulance from Lignano and the air rescue service to the scene which, having landed in the Riviera helicopter pad, transported the child to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine in rather serious conditions, however always self conscious.

