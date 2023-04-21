The University of Guadalajara loses another legal resource to recover the 140 million pesos who have been fighting with the Enrique Alfaro government for years.

The rector of the UdeG, Ricardo Villanueva acknowledged that a unitary court denied that the money remains in the state while it is decided which side to deliver it to.

Villanueva Lomelí affirmed that they wanted the judiciary to demand that the money remain in the state while the matter was resolvedHowever, this request was denied, arguing that this would be giving them the reason.

“We have argued that the other way around, if they did not give us the suspension, we ran the risk that this money would have to be returned to Tesofe and we were left defenseless (…) The problem is that now they tell us ‘I can’t give you the suspension because the money is gone‘”, he pointed.

He explained that they wanted to ensure this prevention to face the trial with the guaranteed money.

However, he acknowledged that if the ruling is in his favor, the state government will have to decide whether to ask the Federation Treasury (TESOFE) for the money or get it from another budget.

