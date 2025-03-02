A month before a stash of 13 tons of cocaine was intercepted in Algeciras, the major in the history of drug trafficking in Spain and that precipitated the arrest of the head of Udef in Madrid, Óscar Sánchez Gil, the alleged organization … Criminal who was part introduced another container using the same modus operandi.

This circumstance suggests the investigators of the UDYCO Central and internal matters of the Police that the cargo discovered was only one more than the organization did and that others would have already been introduced previously similarly through the port of that Cadiz town. All this, in addition, demonstrates the feeling of impunity with which the network of drug traffickers worked, since no one risks a cargo of 13 tons of cocaine if it has not made before important previous shipments and being convinced that it is a way of operating safe.

The cargo also traveled in September from Ecuador with large amounts of fruit inside Algeciras, and was also directed, such as the tile intervened a month later, to Abadix Fruits, a Spanish company located in Alicante and Dedicated to the importation of yuka, pineapple, bananas, mango and avocadowhose managers are still looking and capture.

Once Operation Augur was exploited, for which Sánchez Gil was sent to prison after more than 20 million euros in cash in his townhouse in Alcalá de Henares (Madrid) was found, the Ecuadorian authorities alerted the Civil Guard of this previous shipment from the port of Guayaquil, considered one of the main starting points of the Cocaine route to Europe, now in the hands of the Albanesas organizations. Except for production, which remains in the hands of Colombian cartels, those mafia plots already control the purchase channels, the transfer and distribution of the drug at their destination; that is, almost all of the process.

In that Ecuadorian port, the spiral of violence, they assure experts from the fight against drug trafficking consulted by ABC, it becomes unbearable, and put a preserve to crime can leave expensive, because the minimum hit counseling is hired, they are threatened against prosecutors or threat of death to agents, even to those who guard the anti -drug dogs.

Abadix Fruits, the Spanish importer under the focus of the National Court in the case of the former Udef chief, had been receiving large amounts of fruit from Ecuador for years -a hundred containers a year -until in October last year, the medusa scanner -you reality, on a second screen, others identical to the previous ones, but with packaged cocaine bricks. And there could be more, but the system would have greatly hindered the analysis and inspection of previous shipments and also had the collaboration of Sánchez Gil.

Perfect alibi

It is expected that, according to the investigations, the overthrow of the mobile phones will allow quantifying the number of containers that came to enter Spain with this modus operandi, as well as the operations against the drug trafficking that the chief inspector came to frustrate. Although it will be difficult, the sources consulted warn.

Only last year more than 22 tons of cocaine hidden in about twenty containers from Ecuador were apprehended in Spain. And the figure rises to the 85 tons of white dust if we go back to 2022, according to customs statistics.

Sánchez Gil was a decade at the Central Narcotics Brigade before becoming the head of the Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (UDEF) in Madrid. His curriculum had given him the perfect alibi, and the position he occupied, pursuing drug trafficking, the window to strengthen ties with an old informant, Ignacio T., until he became his partner without raising suspicions.

His wife, also a police officer, although destined at the Alcalá de Henares police station (Madrid), is also in provisional prison for allegedly participating in the money laundering. Neither Judge Francisco de Jorge nor the Anti -Drug Prosecutor’s Office, both at the head of the investigation, explain that she did not know that at home, behind hidden compartments ad hoc in the structure of the building, her husband had hidden almost 20 million euros in cash. The agents, who also found tickets in safes, and even in the garden, had to seal the money and take it to the police station, as the volume that was impossible to quantify exactly at the time with the available means was impossible.

Reform in the house of Denia

Equally strange to them that she did not know how marriage could buy a second residence in Denia (Alicante), which they later reformed. Researchers believe that the money invested was also the narco.

Even his sister, sister -in -law of Sánchez Gil, was allegedly in garlic. She is also in provisional prison since last November, when Operation Augur was exploited. The investigations place it behind a business holding, Pumba management, which was worth the agent to introduce the money of illicit origin in the legal circuit. With the help of their societies, and other companies, mainly from the VTC sector, it is estimated that in five years, the Chief Inspector managed to wash at least 1.7 million euros. In parallel, Sánchez Gil also invested seven million euros in cryptocurrencies, most of Kunga, an exchange in Barcelona, ​​which is presented as “the safest investment of cryptocurrency in Spain” and is also indicated in other police investigations. Two of his workers were arrested by the Internal Affairs Unit (UAI) last December, and also remain in prison.