I wanted to know if other police groups had their partners -directions of an alleged criminal organization dedicated to large -scale cocaine traffic from South America to Spain by sea -and if their closest environment had raised suspicions between … His companions. And for this, the former UDEF chief of the Madrid Police Headquarters, Óscar Sánchez Gilwho managed to hide up to twenty million euros in cash between the walls of his house, devised a plan: to open real research related to people close to their framework to check the databases, compare if they were being subject to follow -up or surveillances by other units and, if affirmative, alert their “Protected”.

Why was the chief inspector useful to open these false investigations and introduce the names of his friends? Because police databases are connected and when there are two open cases in which the same people are involved The coincidence jumps on computersso that he who investigates an issue knows why one of its objectives is also from another police unit.

In the words of the researchers, the Chief Inspector had created a true “mines field” around his collaborators, a “protection system” that allowed him, not only to know and rule out open causes to warn his own, but also Facilitate container entry Drug loaded. All this in exchange for large remuneration that later masked through a framework of companies, such as yields of VTC licenses investments, the use of cryptocurrencies or collection of lottery awards long after the draw, when it was about to expire.

In this way, Sánchez Gil and other members of the unit they directed introduced in the police databases telephones, data of people, companies, vehicles and containers to which they were allegedly investigating, with the sole purpose of generating the “Cruces” mentioned above. It is how those notices made by the system is known in police jargon when other investigating units also have the same objective in the focus.

In a scam case

It records, for example, that Sánchez Gil took advantage of an investigation opened by Group 9 of Udef, which depended on him, for an alleged crime of fraud (completely alien to his cocaine traffic network), to justify the search for data from people and companies indicated in the cause that the National Court now directs against him. Like the ones he made about Pumba Management, a holding company whose majority partner is his sister -in -law, Yolanda RP, and that he would have used to bleach moneywith the aforementioned VTC licenses and purchase of urban land plots, or societies linked to – his first confidant and then socio -Ignacio Torán. Both remain, like him, in provisional prison since last November, when the first phase of Operation Augur broke out.

It is for that use “anomalous” From the police files such as UDYCO Central agents, they are explained that Torán will detect in April 2024 follow -ups by agents “highly qualified in this type of actions and with especially sensitive objectives.” And the analysis of the consultations that Sánchez Gil made with his personal keys in restricted bases, underpart the thesis of the researchers. In addition to information about the companies that affected him, he sought registration of official vehicles that were used to monitor his ex -partner, so that he provided key tools so that he could act with absolute impunity.

Striking are also the consultations he made in the GATI database of container numbers in four months, from January to April of last year. There were a total of 74 searches, of which 60 They were of cargoes introduced through the customs of Algeciras by Abadix Fruitsthe Alicante company supposedly dedicated to the importation of fruits that, among bananas, tried to strain 13 tons of cocaine last October.

Or, previously, the consultations he made of people related to the Temu container, that the UDYCO also intervened in the port of Algeciras with 1,605 kilos of cocaine inside and imported Trapani, a company administered by another of its collaborators, José Luis López Rodrigo, and was destined for the mercantile fruits Montero Salgado, also in the name of another alleged accomplice, Eduardo Montero. Both also appear as investigated in the case followed by the head of the Central Court of Instruction number 1 of the National Court, Francisco de Jorge, in coordination with the Anti -Drug Prosecutor’s Office.

In January 2024

It was in January 2024 when the Public Ministry initiated by decree preprocessal research proceedings against Sánchez Gil for crimes of criminal organization, drug trafficking, bribery, money laundering and revelation of secrets. And the subsequent complaint, which he presented at the National Court, was directed against 13 people and a dozen societies. While the investigations, especially the surveillance, motivated that a second phase of the operation be exploited, focused on the capital laundering network, which culminated with more arrests.

Among those imprisoned stand out Noelia Ruiz, wife of the Chief Inspector and also agent of the National Police, in prison with her sister since November. Their income and expenses in the investigated period do not agree with the salary received for their activity in the body. Nor the stability of their bank accounts, taking into account the patrimonial increase of the family unit. She has requested, without success, her release twice.