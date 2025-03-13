The Chief Inspector of the UDEF of Madrid Óscar Sánchez was the person who gave the chivatazo to José Miguel Berenguer and his wife Vilma Yanet Águila, responsible for Abadix Fruits, the importing company of the bananas container in which They were … thirteen tons of cocaine Last October. That alert, collected in a car from the Central Court of Instruction number 1 of the National Court to which ABC has had access, allowed the marriage to flee his home in El Campello (Alicante) and thus escape the arrests of Operation Augur on November 6.

The couple delivered this Monday at the Chamberí police station (Madrid) after passing Almost five months search and capturespecifically since last October 24, after the greatest cocaine stash found in Spain. The agents suspect that, during this time, they hid in Malaga and Portugal.

Judge Francisco de Jorge, at the head of the investigations, Provisional prison agreed for Berenguer that he will fulfill at his home for the disease he suffers, while for his wife he decreed provisional freedom although he will have to appear daily before the court, his passport was withdrawn and The prohibition of leaving Spain was imposed.

José Miguel Berenguer assumed the management of the commercial Abadix Fruits, although his wife Vilma Yanet Águila appeared as a legal administrator. This mercantile was used by Ignacio Torán, first confidant and then partner of the chief inspectorto import the thirteen tons of drugs that arrived at the port of Algeciras from Guayaquil. It was not the first time much less.

Since May 2021

Researchers have managed to rebuild the last four years of drug entry operations caused by the corrupt agent, since May 2021. At that time, the National Police A container with more than 1,500 kilos of cocaine intervenedattributed to the Madrid refugee capo in Dubai Alejandro Salgado Vega, aka ‘El Tigre’. It was then that the UDYCO began to suspect that someone with access to restricted information was filtering it. And that cargo, others happened.

«Numerous cocaine shells were introduced, adding a large number of tons, without the drug could be seized, But from which there are evidence in cars», Says the judge.

According to the prison car of Abadix responsible, he worked under Torán and with his wife «has bleached important sums of money through income In cash in bank accounts giving legal appearance to the product of drug trafficking ».

The judge agreed to provisional prison attenuated at his home after the report of the forensic doctor who established the impossibility of Berenguer going to jail «due to the high risk he presents of worsening of fatal consequences». He suffers chronic pancreatitis, among other conditions and has to undergo dialysis three days a week. According to sources in the case, that is the reason why marriage decided to surrender, Fed up clinic in clinic in your escape.

The judge assumes that his life is in serious danger and authorizes his departure from the house three days a week to receive that treatment, as well as others that I could need.

Regarding his wife, he indicates that Vilma Águila knew the maneuvers that her husband carried out to obtain Drug discharge and the important money movements of the company.

In her statement before the judge, Berenguer downloaded her from any responsibility and explained that she was the administrator of the Fruit Fruits importing company so that He could overcome a fiscal problem that drags. Now, in addition, you will have to take care of it.