Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given instructions to complete the Vikhroli 400 KV substation project on time to maintain sustainable power supply in Mumbai. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the proposed 400 KV GIS substation project at Vikhroli to meet future power needs in Mumbai. After this CM Thackeray directed that work on this proposal should be started immediately and should be completed by the year 2023. The Chief Minister also said that it is not appropriate to keep this important project sanctioned in the year 2009 to maintain sustainable power supply in Mumbai for so many years.

Recently, the Chief Minister has taken the matter of power supply affected in Mumbai seriously. In this episode, Uddhav Thackeray is reviewing various projects related to the power sector. A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister regarding the Vikhroli project at his official residence Varsha. The meeting was also attended by MP Vinayak Raut, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Ajoy Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary Ashish Singh, Principal Secretary Vikas Kharge, Principal Secretary of Energy Department Aseem Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Mahaparashan Dinesh Waghmare. Were.

Principal Secretary Asim Gupta informed during the meeting that this project of Vikhroli can prove to be important for Mumbai. Under this project, additional arrangement of 1000 MW power supply for Mumbai is expected by the year 2023. For this, a 400 KV power line is proposed to be built at Kharghar substation. Similarly Talegaon-Kalwa has 400 kV power to Vikhroli through 400 KV power line, addition of Padgha, connecting to grid substations of Navi Mumbai etc. In this way 1000 Mw for Mumbai. It is proposed to build additional power system.

As per schedule, Tata Power has agreed to transfer the land to the Adani Transmission Limited Company for construction of the Vikhroli project by next week. The Chief Minister has given clear instructions that after getting possession of the land, the work of this project should be completed by 2023 in any Surte-e-Hall.