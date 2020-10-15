The Bollywood industry is in turmoil after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. After the death of actor, people have raised the industry with questions about all the issues related to nepotism, outsider-insider, drugs. Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray’s statement has come amidst the questions being raised on the Bollywood industry.

Bollywood movies competing with Hollywood

Uddhav Thackeray has said that Mumbai is known as the economic and cultural capital of Maharashtra, films that compete with Hollywood are being made in Bollywood. Bollywood is a worldwide lover of cinema.

Millions of people get employment from entertainment industry

Uddhav Thackeray further said that due to the large entertainment industry of the cinema world, people get employment. Due to cinema, their own artists are popular, but for the last few days, Bollywood is being slandered through some identified people, it is very sad. The effort that is being made to finish Bollywood or move to Bollywood will never be tolerated.

UP government had announced the creation of a film city

Let us tell you that the Uttar Pradesh government recently announced plans to build a film city in the state to woo film makers. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with all the people working for the Bollywood industry.