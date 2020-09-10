The Uddhav Thackeray government has come under severe criticism after the BMC fired a bulldozer at the Mumbai office of film actress Kangana Ranaut. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a partner in the government, also expressed his opposition to this. Meanwhile, State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has also expressed his displeasure over the matter. He has summoned Chief Advisor of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Ajoy Mehta for this.It is being told that the governor is also planning to submit a report to the central government regarding the matter. Significantly, after making a statement against the state government, the office of Kangana Ranaut was demolished by BMC. On this, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday summoned the Chief Political Advisor of CM to Ajoy Mehta and expressed his displeasure at this ‘absurd’ approach of CM. According to senior officials, the governor has sent a strong message to the CM through Mehta.

Governor will send a report to the center!

At the same time, the news is also that the Governor is thinking of preparing a report on this entire controversy and sending it to the Center. Let us tell you that since Governor Uddhav Thackeray took the chair of CM, Governor Koshyari and his relationship has been very tense. Whether it is the nomination of Uddhav Thackeray as an MLC or the matter of conducting final year exams in the Corona era, the relationship between the governor and the CM has come to light in the meantime.