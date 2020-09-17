Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will challenge the Supreme Court’s order on Maratha reservation. Maharashtra government minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan said this. Let us know that the Supreme Court recently passed an interim order prohibiting the implementation of that state law of 2018, which provided for reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and education.

On the other hand, BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he is shocked by the Supreme Court’s decision to stop the implementation of Maratha reservation. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Fadnavis said that the court’s decision in this regard is extraordinary, as the Bombay High Court upheld the Act of 2018 providing reservation to Maratha community people in government jobs and educational institutions in Maharashtra.

This act was passed when the Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena government was in power in the state. He also criticized the current Shiv Sena-led government of the state over this issue. He said, “Instead of giving a logical argument, some leaders are raising the finger on the center. This is a childish excuse to divert attention from his poor work.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that when the police recruitment is done, the state government will try to bring justice to the Maratha community. In a video message shared on Twitter, Deshmukh said that the government will set aside 13 percent of posts for the community after examining the legal aspects. The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved the recruitment of 12 thousand 528 police constables. The minister said that the Maharashtra government is making all efforts to ensure that Maratha reservations remain.

NDA splits on agricultural bill, Sukhbir Badal said – Harsimrat Kaur will resign from government if not taken back