Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday praised the Mumbai Police, saying that no one can question his efficiency and he cannot let anyone spoil his image. He also said that the police came forward to ensure the safety of the common man during the corona virus epidemic. He was speaking at a function at the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Office, where people were returning their belongings, which were recovered by the police after the theft.The Chief Minister said, ‘There is no end to the achievements of Mumbai Police and this tradition is 150 years old. No matter how much effort one makes in keeping with this long tradition and efficiency, he will not be able to tarnish his image and (I) promise that if anyone tries to do this, I will not let him happen. ‘

Mouths of those who defame Mumbai Police

He said, “Those who tried to discredit the Mumbai Police, their mouths are closed because the achievements of the police are abundant.” Thackeray said, “During the epidemic, the police worked hard, due to which several thousand workers were also infected, many even died on duty.” He said that it is the police and other advance personnel, due to which Kovid-19 came under control.