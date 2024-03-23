Essam Al Sayed (Al Ain)

The colt “Rajeh” Lyas Racing, owned by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, under the supervision of Eric Lemartnell and driven by Jules Maubien, won by “13 lengths” over his closest competitor in the second half over a distance of 2000 meters, for the Jebel Hafeet title, and the champion recorded a time of 2:19:91 minutes.

This came during the thirteenth race at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club track, which was held on Saturday, and consisted of nine rounds, with prize money amounting to 655 thousand dirhams.

The horse “Adi” by Mohammed Ahmed Al Abri, under the supervision of Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, and with the successful leadership of the trainee rider, Adam Al Balushi, snatched the prize at the end of the evening in the ninth and main race over a distance of 5100 metres, for the title of the final round of the Al Ain Marathon series, and the champion recorded a time of 6:18:29 minutes. .

The horse “Jab Haddad” confirmed to Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, under the supervision of Irfan Elahi, and led by Royston French, that he is the fastest and strongest, when he captured the “Al Ain Sprint” title in the eighth heat over a distance of 1,000 metres, recording a time of 1:05:15 minutes.

The horse “Caesar” was kidnapped by the owner and trainer, Khalifa Matar Al-Neyadi, and piloted by Aliyah, the star of the first race, designated for Arabian horses, for a distance of 2000 meters for the “Maqam title”, winning by a margin of 15.25 lengths, recording 2:19:35 minutes.

With a difference of one head, “Farets Obi” by Sheikh Nasser Muhammad Al-Hashar, under the supervision of Ibrahim Al-Hadrami, and led by Saif Al-Balushi, snatched the third round award for the 2000 meters for the title of Saih Bin Ammar, recording a time of 2:21:24 minutes.

“ES Lattam” by Jaber Ali Murshid Al Marar, under the supervision of Hamad Al Marar, and led by Marcelino Rodriguez, won the prize in the fourth half for the 2000 meters for the Oud Al Tawbah title, and the champion recorded a time of 2:19:04 minutes.

“AF Tharwati” by Khalid Khalifa Al Nabooda, under the supervision of Ernst Oertel and led by Taj Oshi, won the fifth round award for a distance of 1600 metres, for the “Al Sarooj title”, and the champion recorded 1:51:29 minutes.

The horse “JR Patriot” owned by Abdullah Abdul Latif Al Shehhi, under the supervision of Qais Abboud and driven by Richard Mullen, clinched the title of the Al Wathba Stallions Cup for the owners of the private stables “Handicap” over a distance of 1400 meters in the sixth heat, and the champion recorded a time of 1:37:72 minutes.

“Badran Baynouna” for Abu Dhabi Racing, supervised by Saif Al Marar and led by Sandro Paiva, won the award in the seventh round for a distance of 1000 meters, for the pre-Islamic title, and the champion recorded 1:07:14 minutes.

The winners were crowned by Faisal Al Rahmani, Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee, General Supervisor of Horse Racing at Al Ain Club Racecourse, Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival, and Saeed Al Muhairi, representative of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in the presence of a large crowd of horse racing fans.