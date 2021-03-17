In the run-up to the inmates of the Buenos Aires radicalism next Sunday, Gerardo Morales and Ernesto Sanz supported the candidate for the ruling party, Maximiliano Abad, and launched strong criticism to Gustavo Posse -the rival candidate- and to Martín Lousteau, promoter of that list who will seek to take advantage of the better-than-expected result of his sector in Córdoba, a defeat by a few points against the party structure led by Mario Negri and Ramón Mestre.

“We like it, where there are two radicals there is always an internal one”, the governor of Jujuy accepted at the NH hotel in downtown Buenos Aires, in a meeting in which María Luisa Storani and Miguel Bazze also participated, and in which Morales mainly crossed harshly two of the axes of its rivals during campaign events: Posse and Lousteau focused on questioning the “Follow-through” of the Buenos Aires ruling party with the PRO and the need to “Recover the vocation” of power.

“When K radicalism appeared, there were few of us left and we had to take care of the party. We had several struggles with Ernesto (Sanz) in the Senate, 125 among others”Morales started with a dart for the former Minister of Economy. “Lousteau is new, welcome, but the one who devises the strategy is (Coti) Nosiglia, with a capitalist conception of the party,” continued the Jujuy president.

“The candidates are Maxi Abad and Gustavo Posse, who has ruled for 22 years and is still the expression of a hereditary fiefdom. It bothers me that a renewal is being proposed from there, “Morales said later, and refuted the rivals’ discourse:” We are also in a position to talk about management. Governing San Isidro is like governing Geneva”.

As part of the strategy of no longer be a “caboose” As in 2015 with Mauricio Macri, Morales and Sanz assured that radicalism will have its candidates by 2023.

The Jujuy included Patricia Bullrich as a candidate for the presidency for the PRO, in addition to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: he said that the former Minister of Security asked him to visit his province with that objective, and confirmed that he will also fight in that sense, as Clarín advanced.

“I sign up. Alfredo (Cornejo) is going to be a candidate and I would like Mario Negri as well ”, Morales advanced, and even launched the idea of ​​setting up an intern of the UCR prior to the PASO, to choose the candidate of the party that competes in the primaries against the chosen one by the PRO.

Posse had made the closing on Saturday in Ituzaingó. In addition to Lousteau, he added the support of veterans such as Juan Manuel Casella and Federico Storani. This Wednesday he set up meetings by zoom and at night he led a meeting at the Billinghurst Defenders Club in San Martín, to adjust the inspection. “There will be no fraud, but like witches, there is, there is”, Warned the mayor of San Isidro to enhance the collections.

“You have to get out of a comfortable radicalism that he wants to be in small positions his whole life. There is a huge difference between Alfonsín’s rebellion and the game in the province today ”, shot Lousteau, who seeks to take advantage of the clean and jerk of the adjusted result in Córdoba. “They wanted to prevent them from competing and half voted for them,” he said.

“We come to commit to this project with a vocation for power, territoriality and participation of women and young people, ”said Sanz at the meeting at the NH. “Between 2015 and 2019 radicalism acquired muscles, he put in courage and wants to go back to being a government. The objective is to sustain the unity of the coalition, expand and lead it”Said Abad. The head of the block of Deputies of Together for Change whitewashed the “expectation” of promote Facundo Manes to dispute the succession of Axel Kicillof. From there he went to an event at Vicente López, with the neuroscientist and Negri.

“Those who talk about renewal have been sitting in the same chair for 22 years and not always coming through radicalism“Negri also pointed out against Posse when speaking on the spot.” Young people do not believe in politics or in institutions. We must tell them that they must get involved to be protagonists. We have no choice but to get involved, everyone“, Manes said later, on the stage of Club Galicia.

Look also