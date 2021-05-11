Generate more social economy companies and, of course, employment. That is the objective with which the ‘Archena Gusta’ project was born, an initiative of Ucomur that has the collaboration of the Department of Tourism and the City Council of Archena and that aims to make known not only the Ricote valley and its surroundings, but the entire Region of Murcia, making it a national tourist reference.

It is a tourism training project that will cover 2021, 2022 and 2023, and in which a hundred students will participate. Those registered will learn all the secrets and benefits of the Region of Murcia and, especially, of the Ricote Valley; in addition to receiving training in travel management, tourism promotion, digitization and creation of cooperative companies. In this sense, Ucomur will act as a mentor to the students, helping them at every step if they decide to put everything they have learned into creating a tourist cooperative that will facilitate their job placement and provide the area with an unexplored tourist offer.

The students of ‘Archena Gusta’ will make visits to other municipalities in the Region to discover all its riches and dive every Wednesday in the cultural and gastronomic offer of a different enclave. Hundreds of participants will have the opportunity to attend seminars and workshops of all kinds, including oenological and gastronomic, to give the course dynamism and expand knowledge from professionals in the sector. Some of the professionals involved will be the journalist Manuel Campo Vidal, president of Next IBS, and Ángel Ortiz, writer and broad connoisseur of the routes of the Region, among others.

The objective of the initiative is to place the Region at the forefront of national tourism



The Ucomur project is financed by Cepes, through the European Social Fund and the Operational Program for Social Inclusion and Social Economy (Poises) for the period 2021-2023, whose objective is based on «guaranteeing equal opportunities in the access to the labor market and to take advantage of the potential of the social economy for economic recovery ”.

On May 24, at 11 am, the signing of collaboration between Ucomur, the Ministry of Tourism and the Archena City Council will take place. The event will be held at the Archena Museum and will serve as the setting for a broader exhibition of the pillars and objectives that support this training program.

According to the president of Ucomur, Juan Antonio Pedreño, “the objective is to place the Region of Murcia at the forefront of national tourism, create employment and promote commitment to cooperativism and the social economy as a business fabric that promotes the tourism sector.”