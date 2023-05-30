Lidl has decided to extend its commitment to cycling by becoming the main sponsor and strategic partner of the UCI World Tour Lidl-Trek team, an international leader. This long-term collaboration will start on 30 June 2023 with the Giro d’Italia Donne and on 1 July 2023 with the Tour de France. A partnership that couldn’t be more fitting: two international brands united by a dedication to performance. Together, Lidl and Trek aim to create a team that fits into the global cycling scene by exciting and inspiring fans of the sport, the new generation of champions and all other cyclists, professional and amateur. As partners, Lidl and Trek don’t just aim for sporting success, but all-round health, which includes physical activity and sport, as well as conscious nutrition. In fact, for both companies it is of fundamental importance to promote a healthy and active lifestyle, as part of their respective social responsibility strategies.

“We are thrilled to support a competitive and diverse team, made up of the best international athletes. Just as our products are accessible to everyone, cycling is an inclusive sport, suitable for anyone who wants to be more active in their everyday life. In fact, we are convinced that a healthy diet and an active lifestyle, characterized by sport and physical exercise, enhance people’s well-being. A message we want to share with as many people as possible.” commented Eduardo Tursi, Managing Director of Purchasing and Marketing of Lidl Italia.

“Part of our mission is to provide excellent service to our customers, and it is clear Lidl shares that approach. – said Trek president John Burke – We look forward to working closely together to build the best teams of cycling world while inspiring more people to ride their bikes.” This partnership is part of Lidl’s broader strategy which, as a leading company in the large-scale retail sector, promotes the regular consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables and the practice of motor activities. This strengthens Lidl’s commitment to the cycling world which, last March, announced its collaboration with the UCI Cycling World Championships as Official Fresh Food Partner.