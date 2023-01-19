It is well known that humanity’s greatest discoveries have been made by accident, as happened to a student who possibly invented a battery that could be “eternal”.

No one can deny that one of the main problems of technology in relation to the energy and its storage It is that, until now, it has not been possible to make old batteries functional again, that is, it has not been possible to extend their life time, or at least until recently.

According to what was disclosed by the University of California Irvine (UCI)one of her students could have invented a battery that could be considered “infinite”, taking into account that its lifetime is 400 years and it can be recharged an infinite number of times.

According to what was referred by the academic institution, the student identified as mya le thaiwho is a doctoral candidate and is part of the select Dr. Penner’s groupwas responsible for the recent discovery.

It was detailed that Le Thai found a way to strengthen the gold nanowires, which other researchers were using without success so far, since they broke easily.

Thus, in order to produce a more robust structure, the young student he sprayed a layer of manganese dioxide, after which he wrapped the wires in an electrolyte made from a gel resembling plexiglass. After that, he unexpectedly made the gold nanowires unbreakable.

Continuing with the experiment, the Chemistry PhD student tested the battery of gold nanowires, so that Over the course of 3 months, he exposed it to uploads and downloads, until he managed to reach 200,000 recharges.a figure that is immensely high compared to the amount that common batteries can support, which only hold 6,000 to 8,000 recharges.

This is how Le Thai would have managed to invent a battery that could be considered infinite, and can be applied to conventional lithium batteries, as well as to those of cellphones.