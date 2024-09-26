The International Cycling Union (UCI) confirmed the sanction against the Colombian Nairo Quintana and the team Movistar for what happened in the middle of the ninth stage of the 2024 Vuelta a España.

The Colombian was involved in a controversial action after having thrown waste or other objects outside the designated area.

The race commissioner at that time imposed a fine of 500 Swiss francs and 25 points less in the UCI ranking.

Sanction is confirmed

Although the sanction was already known, the control body has now enforced the sanction, thus confirming that both Nairo and the rest of the peloton must be more careful.

The UCI ratified the sanction and reduced the team’s points in its most recent update of the world ranking. Movistar’s points are reduced to 20,837.

The ranking is led by the UAE squad with 64.63, and second place goes to the Dutch team Visma with 49.410.

The individual ranking is led by Tadej Pogačar with 11,390, followed by Remco Evenepoel with 5,287, and Jasper Philipsen with 4,533. Nairo Quintana is ranked 394th.

