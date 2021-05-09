La Uchulú is very moved by the visit of her mother, who arrived in Lima from Pucallpa on the eve of the Mother’s Day.

Through his social networks, the popular tiktoker shared his happiness with his followers for having his mother close on this special date. In addition, he thanked him for supporting him and giving him strength in his presentation in The Artist of the Year.

In the previous edition of the program, La Uchulú was sentenced by her companions. Now you will have to compete against Fabio Agostini to be able to stay in the competition.

“The love of my life has arrived: beautiful mommy” , was the message that accompanied the video that Esau Reategui, his original name, shared in his Instagram stories.

La Uchulú receives a surprise from her mother in El reventonazo de la Chola

In one of her first appearances on the show, La Uchulú received a welcome from her mother through a live link. The tiktoker could not contain his tears at the emotional words of his mother.

“He is everything to me, I am here to support him in everything. I am very proud that you are fulfilling your dreams For everything you ever wanted Go ahead and be very happy, “he said.

