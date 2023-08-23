‘Magaly’s house’ He presented this Tuesday, August 22, his explicit scenes in the pool with Renzo Spraggon, Vanessa López and Gabriela Serpa. The Argentine model performed a sensual dance for the members of the reality show, except for La Uchulú. During the confessional, the comic actress claimed him because he did not approach her so that she would also dance. “She didn’t dance for me, but she’s going to fall,” she said with the faithful style of humor of her young tiktoker. She also added that her partner Shirley Cherres he left her alone in the room and is afraid to sleep without company.

The influencer also referred to the expressions of Andrés Hurtado in the first chapters. As you remember, she complained about the producer for his way of treating her. In addition, she left positive words about Patricio Suárez Vértiz and highlighted his chivalry.

